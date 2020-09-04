South Korea Has $7.45 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.45 billion in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday – following the $6.88 billion surplus in June.

The goods account surplus widened to $6.97 billion compared to $6.18 billion in July 2019. The services account deficit decreased to $1.11 billion from $1.55 billion in July last year, owing to an improvement in the travel account.

The primary income account surplus narrowed from $2.47 billion last year to $1.95 billion in July of this year, in line with a decrease in the income on equity.

