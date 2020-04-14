South Korea Import Prices Fall In March

South Korea’s import prices fell for the second month in a row in March, data from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

Import prices declined 7.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.0 percent fall in February.

Export prices decreased 3.3 percent annually in March, following a 2.0 percent fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices fell 5.2 percent in March, following a 1.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Export prices declined 1.1 percent monthly in March, after a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.

