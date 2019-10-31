South Korea Industrial Output Gains 2.0% In September

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month in September, Statistics Korea said on Thursday – following the 1.8 percent drop in August.

On a yearly basis, industrial output added 0.4 percent following the 3.3 percent drop in the previous month.

The index of all industry production fell 0.4 percent on month but rose 0.5 percent on year in September.

On a quarterly basis, industrial production was up 1.9 percent on quarter and down 0.8 percent on year in Q3.

