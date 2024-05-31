South Korea’s industrial production saw a seasonally adjusted increase of 2.2 percent in April, according to Statistics Korea. This rebound follows a revised 3.0 percent contraction in March, originally reported as a 3.2 percent decline.On an annual basis, industrial production surged by 6.1 percent, building on a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, retail sales experienced a monthly decrease of 1.2 percent, following a 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.Additionally, the Index of All Industry Production for April rose by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.1 percent year-over-year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com