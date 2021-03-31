South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 4.3% In February

Industrial production in South Korea climbed a seasonally adjusted4.3 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 1.2 percent contraction in January (originally -1.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.9 percent – shy of expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent following the upwardly revised 7.8 percent jump in the previous month (originally 7.5 percent).

The Index of all industry production in February was up 2.1 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year.

