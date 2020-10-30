South Korea Industrial Output Jumps 5.4% On Month In September

Industrial production in South Korea climbed a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in September, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 3.0 percent following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in August (originally -0.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 8.0 percent – again exceeding expectations for a gain of 1.7 percent following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent decline in the previous month (originally -3.0 percent).

For the third quarter of 2020, industrial production was up 5.7 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year.

