South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.3% In November

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday – shy of expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent following the 1.2 percent contraction in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.5 percent – again missing forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent after sinking 2.2 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was up 0.7 percent on month and down 0.6 percent on year after dropping 0.1 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year in October.

