Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 3.5 percent contraction in October.
On a yearly basis, industrial output sank 3.7 percent – also topping expectations for a drop of 4.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.2 percent contraction in the previous month (originally -1.1 percent).
The index of all industry production was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year in November.
