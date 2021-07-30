South Korea Industrial Output Rises 2.2% In June

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent contraction in May (originally -0.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 11.9 percent – again exceeding expectations for 9.3 percent following the downwardly revised 14.9 percent gain in the previous month (originally 15.6 percent).

For the second quarter of 2021, industrial production fell 1.0 percent on quarter and gained 13.0 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com