Industrial production in South Korea declined by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in May, according to a report from Statistics Korea released on Friday. This fall contrasts with the anticipated 0.2 percent rise, following an upward revision of April's gain from 2.2 percent to 2.4 percent.The downturn resulted primarily from decreased output in the mining sector, which saw a 1.2 percent drop, and the services sector, which experienced a 0.5 percent decline.On the consumption front, retail sales fell by 0.2 percent month-on-month, attributed to reduced sales in apparel and cosmetics. Investment in facilities contracted by 4.1 percent, driven predominantly by a downturn in transportation equipment investment.Construction activity also faced a setback, with equipment investments dropping by 4.6 percent, mainly due to reduced construction and civil engineering work.Despite these monthly declines, industrial production in May showed a year-over-year increase of 3.5 percent, surpassing the forecasted 3.1 percent, although this was a deceleration from the robust 6.2 percent growth registered in the previous month.Additionally, retail sales witnessed a slight reduction of 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, following a 1.2 percent decrease in April, as reported by the statistics bureau.