South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.6% In April

Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent contraction in March (originally -0.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 12.4 percent – beating forecasts for a gain of 11.2 percent following the downwardly revised 4.4 percent increase in the previous month (originally 4.7 percent).

The index of all industry production was down 1.1 percent on month and up 8.8 percent on year in April.

