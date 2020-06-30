South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 6.7% On Month In May

Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 6.7 percent on month in May, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday – missing expectations for a fall of 1.4 percent following the 6.0 percent decline in April.

Ona yearly basis, industrial output sank 9.6 percent – also missing forecasts for a fall of 4.5 percent after sinking 5.1 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production in May was down 1.2 percent on month and 5.6 percent from the previous year.

