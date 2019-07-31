South Korea Industrial Production Adds 0.2% In June

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday – following the 1.3 percent decline in May.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 2.9 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was down 0.7 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

The Manufacturing Production Index in June rose 0.2 percent from the previous month but fell 3.1 percent from the same period of the previous year.

