South Korea Industrial Production Climbs 1.6% In April

Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Friday – slowing from 2.1 percent in March.

On a yearly basis, industrial production eased 0.1 percent after sliding 2.3 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production rose 0.7 percent both on month and on year in April.

The Manufacturing Production Index in April increased 1.7 percent on month but fell 0.2 percent from the same period of the previous year.

