South Korea will on Thursday release November numbers for industrial production, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial production is expected to fall 0.8 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year after slipping 3.5 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year in October.

Hong Kong will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were down 11.9 percent on month and exports fell 10.4 percent, resulting in a trade deficit of HKD20.9 billion.

