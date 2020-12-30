South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Wednesday

South Korea will on Wednesday release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial production is expected to add 0.8 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after sinking 1.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year in October. Retail sales were down 0.9 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year in October.

Thailand will see November results for retail sales, current account and its coincident index. In October, sales were down 5.7 percent on year, while the current account showed a surplus of $0.99 billion and the coincident index had a score of 126.48.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com