South Korea Industrial Production Gains 1.6% In July

Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Monday – shy of expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent and down from 7.2 percent in June.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 2.5 percent – again missing forecasts for a drop of 1.2 percent after easing 0.5 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production added 0.1 percent on month but sank 1.6 percent on year. That follows the 4.1 percent monthly gain and the 0.7 percent yearly increase in June.

