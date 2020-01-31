South Korea Industrial Production Gains 3.5% In December

Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday – following the 0.5 percent decline in November.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.2 percent after sliding 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The industry of all industry production was up 1.4 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year.

The Manufacturing Production Index in December increased by 3.8 percent from the previous month and 4.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.

