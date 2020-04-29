South Korea Industrial Production Jumps 4.6% In March

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday – following the 3.8 percent decline in February.

On a yearly basis, industrial output jumped 7.1 percent after spiking 11.3 percent in the previous month.

The Index of all industry production in March sank 0.3 percent on month and gained 0.6 percent on year.

For the first quarter of 2020, industrial production fell 0.1 percent on quarter and was up 4.9 percent on year after rising 1.1 percent on quarter and falling 2.4 percent on year in the three months prior.

