South Korea Industrial Production Jumps 7.2% In June

Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That blew away expectations for an increase of 2.1 percent following the 6.7 percent decline in May.

On a yearly basis, industrial production eased 0.5 percent – but that also handily beat forecasts for a fall of 4.9 percent following the 9.6 percent drop in the previous month.

The Manufacturing Production Index in June increased 7.4 percent from the previous month but decreased 0.4 percent from the same period of the previous year.

