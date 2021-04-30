South Korea Industrial Production Sinks 0.8% In March

Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 4.4 percent increase in February (originally 4.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.7 percent – exceeding forecasts for an increase of 4.2 percent and accelerating from the 0.9 percent gain in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was up 0.8 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year.

