South Korea Industrial Production Slips 1.2% In October

Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in October, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a fall of 1.0 percent following the 5.4 percent gain in September.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 2.2 percent – beating forecasts for a decline of 2.5 percent following the 8.0 percent jump in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was flat on month and slid 2.7 percent on year after rising 2.2 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year a month earlier.

