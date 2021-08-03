South Korea Inflation Climbs 0.2% In July

Consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for a flat reading following the 0.1 percent decline in June.

On a yearly basis, inflation climbed 2.6 percent – again beating forecasts for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Core CPI was up 0.4 percent on month following the flat reading in June; it was steady at 1.2 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com