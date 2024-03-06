In February, South Korea experienced a 3.1 percent increase in consumer prices year-on-year, according to Statistics Korea. This rise surpasses the forecasted increase of 2.9 percent and improved from January’s 2.8 percent increment.When observing this trend on a monthly scale, consumer prices saw a 0.5 percent hike, once more beating the prediction of a 0.4 percent increase, which would have maintained the figures from January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
