In February, South Korea experienced a 3.1 percent increase in consumer prices year-on-year, according to Statistics Korea. This rise surpasses the forecasted increase of 2.9 percent and improved from January's 2.8 percent increment.When observing this trend on a monthly scale, consumer prices saw a 0.5 percent hike, once more beating the prediction of a 0.4 percent increase, which would have maintained the figures from January.