South Korea Inflation Data Due On Friday

South Korea will on Friday release March figures for consumer prices, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is tipped to ease 0.1 percent on month and rise 1.35 percent on year after gaining 0.5 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year in February.

Finally, a number of regional markets are closed for the Good Friday holiday, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan (Qingming), Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com