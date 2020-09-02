South Korea Inflation Gains 0.6% In August

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.6 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the flat reading in July.

On a yearly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent – again beating forecasts for 0.4 percent and up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, were unchanged at 0.4 percent on year.

