South Korea Inflation Jumps 3.7% On Year In November

Consumer prices in South Korea climbed 3.7 percent on year in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That surpassed expectations for 3.1 percent and was up from 3.2 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent and up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, added 0.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year after gaining 0.3 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year in October.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com