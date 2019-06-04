South Korea Inflation Rises 0.2% In May

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.2 percent on month in May, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday – following the 0.2 percent decline in April.

On a yearly basis, inflation advanced 0.7 percent – accelerating from 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI – which excludes volatile food prices – sank 0.2 percent on month and added0.6 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com