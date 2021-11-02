South Korea Inflation Rises In October

South Korea’s consumer prices increased in October, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.5 percent increase in September. This was in line with economists’ expectation.

Excluding food and energy, core consumer prices increased 2.4 percent in October, following a 1.5 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

The core CPI grew 0.3 percent monthly in October, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.

