South Korea Inflation Slows In February

South Korea’s consumer price inflation eased in February after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.5 percent increase in January. The expected rate was 1.0 percent. In December, inflation was 0.7 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.5 percent in February, after a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in February, after a 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.

The core CPI increased 0.1 percent monthly in February, slower than a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com