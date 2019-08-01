South Korea Inflation Slows In July

South Korea’s consumer price inflation slowed in July after remaining steady in the previous month, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent year-on-year in July, after a 0.7 percent rise in June and May.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation increased to 1 percent in July, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent from July, following a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com