South Korea’s consumer price inflation remained unchanged in December, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Friday.
Consumer prices rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November. This was in line with economists’ expectations.
Excluding food and energy, core consumer prices rose 4.1 percent annually in December, after a 4.3 percent increase in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in December, following a 0.1 percent drop in November.
Compared to the previous month, the core CPI remained unchanged at 0.3 percent in December.
