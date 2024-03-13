On Wednesday, South Korea is set to announce the unemployment statistics for February, marking a day of significant economic activity for the Asia-Pacific region. In the previous month, the unemployment rate stood at 3.0 percent.Meanwhile, Indonesia is expected to reveal the outcomes for its consumer confidence index for the month of February. In January, this score was registered at 125.0.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Zalando To Initiate EUR 100 Mln Share Buyback Program - March 13, 2024
- Taiwan Bourse May Test Resistance At 20,000 Points - March 13, 2024
- Singapore Stock Market May See Additional Support On Wednesday - March 13, 2024