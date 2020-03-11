South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In February

South Korea’s unemployment rate fell in February, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in February from 4.0 percent in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in February, the same as in the prior month.

The number of unemployed decreased to 1.153 million in February. At the same time, the number of people in work rose 492,000 from last year to 26.838 million.

