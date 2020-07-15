South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In June

South Korea’s unemployment rate fell for the first time in four months in June, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent in June from 4.5 percent in May. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in June from 4.5 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed decreased to 1.228 million in June from 1.278 million in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure rose by 91,000 persons.

The number of employed persons decreased by 352,000 year-on-year to 27.055 million in June.

