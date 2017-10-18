South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In September

South Korea’s unemployment rate decreased slightly in September, figures from Statistics Korea showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 3.7 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.4 percent in September from 3.6 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed people declined to 0.94 million in September from 1.0 million in the preceding month.

