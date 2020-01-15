South Korea Jobless Rate Rises In December

South Korea’s unemployment rate rose in December, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in December from 3.6 percent in November. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 3.6 percent. A similar rate was seen in the same month last year.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 3.4 percent in December from 3.1 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed decreased 3,000 to 942,000 in December. The number of people in work increased 516,000 from last year to 27.154 million.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com