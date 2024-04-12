In the latest economic update from South Korea, the country’s central bank has decided to keep its interest rates unchanged for the month of April 2024. The current interest rate stands at 3.5%, the same as the previous indicator in February 2024. This decision was announced on April 12, 2024, following a review by the monetary policy committee. Despite various economic challenges and global uncertainties, the South Korean central bank has opted for stability in its interest rates to support the country’s ongoing economic resilience.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com