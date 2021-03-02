South Korea Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 55.3 In February – Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.3.

That’s up from 53.2 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the sector saw the fastest rises in output and new orders since April 2010, while output prices increased at the quickest pace on record.

The manufacturing sector was also boosted by a stabilization in employment levels as positive sentiment hit its strongest level since February 2013.

