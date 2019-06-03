South Korea Manufacturing PMI Falls To 48.4 In May – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in South Korea fell into contraction in May, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.4.

That’s down from 50.2 in April, and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new business fell at its fastest pace in three months, with sales particularly poor in the markets from China and Japan. Business confidence sank to a 33-month low.

Decreased goods production led South Korean manufacturers to reduce staffing levels in May for the sixth time in seven months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com