South Korea Manufacturing PMI Rises To 49.8 In September – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Monday with a PMI score of 49.8.

That’s up from 48.5 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output expanded for the first time since January, while new orders fell at their weakest rate in eight months. But employment declined at a faster pace as expectations moderated.

Meanwhile, output prices fell further amid growing competitive pressures, despite an increase in cost burdens.

