South Korea Manufacturing PMI Swings To Expansion – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea climbed into expansion in October, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.

That’s up from 49.8 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output rose at its fastest pace in more than seven years, while new orders increased for the first time since January. Business expectations rose to a nine-month high.

A further reduction in employment levels weighed on the overall health of the South Korean manufacturing sector.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com