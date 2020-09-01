South Korea Manufacturing PMI Ticks Higher At 48.5 – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Tuesday with a six month high manufacturing PMI score of 48.5.

That’s up from 46.9 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there was only a modest rise in average cost burdens, while business expectations turned positive for the first time since February.

August data indicated only a modest reduction in output levels across the manufacturing sector. The rate of contraction eased for the fourth month running and was the slowest since the downturn began in February.

