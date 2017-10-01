South Korea Manufacturing Sector Swings To Expansion – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in South Korea turned to expansion in September, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.

That’s up from 49.9 in August, and it climbs above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there was renewed expansion in output, although business confidence fell to its weakest level in 10 months.

