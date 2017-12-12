South Korea Money Supply Growth Accelerates Slightly

South Korea’s money supply growth accelerated marginally in October after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary figures from Bank of Korea showed Wednesday.
M2, a broad measure of money supply climbed 4.7 percent year-over-year in October, just above the 4.6 percent rise in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, M2 money supply rose 0.8 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent increase in September.
The annual growth in liquidity moderated to 6.0 percent in October from 6.7 percent a month ago.
Liquidity of financial institutions grew at a stable rate of 5.9 percent yearly in October.
