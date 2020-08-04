South Korea Overall Inflation Rises 0.3% On Year

Overall consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on year in July, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday – marking the first upward move in three months.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.35 percent following the flat annual reading in June.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation was unchanged – also missing forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent and slowing from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.7 percent in July.

