South Korea had a merchandise trade surplus of $0.44 billion in May, the Customs Office said on Monday.
That beat forecasts for a deficit of $1.1 billion following the $1.4 billion shortfall in April.
Exports tumbled 23.7 percent on year in May, missing expectations for a drop of 22.1 percent following the 25.1 percent decline in the previous month.
Imports were down 21.1 percent on year last month versus expectations for a fall of 17.9 percent following the 15.8 percent drop a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- South Korea Posts $0.44 Billion Trade Surplus In May - June 1, 2020
- *South Korea Exports -23.7% On Year, Imports -21.1% On Year In May - June 1, 2020
- Japan All-Industry Capex Jumps 4.3% On Year In Q1 - June 1, 2020