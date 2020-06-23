South Korea PPI Flat On Month In May

Producer prices in South Korea were unchanged on a monthly basis in May, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in April.

Individually, agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 2.7 percent on month, while manufacturing products fell 0.2 percent, utilities eased 0.1 percent and services added 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 1.7 percent – again beating forecasts for a fall of 1.9 percent following the 1.5 percent drop in the previous month.

