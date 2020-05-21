South Korea PPI Sinks 0.7% In April

Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.7 percent on month in April, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday – following the 0.9 percent drop in March.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products added 0.2 percent on month, while manufacturing products dropped 1.5 percent, utilities eased 0.1 percent and services were flat.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 1.5 percent after sliding 0.6 percent in the previous month.

The domestic supply price index fell 2.1 percent on month in April and 2.9 percent on year.

