South Korea Producer Price Inflation Rises For Second Month

South Korea’s producer price inflation rose for the second straight month in January, data published by Bank of Korea showed on Friday.

Producer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in December.

Prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products prices increased 12.5 percent and those of services grew 1.6 percent. Prices for manufacturing products remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, prices for electric power, gas, water and waste declined 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, following a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.

